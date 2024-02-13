Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EGO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (Symbol: EGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.74, changing hands as low as $10.64 per share. Eldorado Gold Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGO's low point in its 52 week range is $8.12 per share, with $13.7099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.86.

