Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EFG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (Symbol: EFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.90, changing hands as low as $90.57 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFG's low point in its 52 week range is $70.2107 per share, with $99.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.41.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Healthcare Dividend Stock List
LUCY shares outstanding history
EPWR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.