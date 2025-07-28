Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EBR

Looking at the chart above, EBR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.4525 per share, with $7.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.76.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Equity Lifestyle Props Historical PE Ratio
XGN Average Annual Return
BNT Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.