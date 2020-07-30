Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DIA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR— Dow Jones— Industrial Average Trust ETF (Symbol: DIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $262.49, changing hands as low as $259.94 per share. SPDR— Dow Jones— Industrial Average Trust shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DIA's low point in its 52 week range is $182.10 per share, with $295.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $261.18.

