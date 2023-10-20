Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFUS

In trading on Friday, shares of the DFUS ETF (Symbol: DFUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.87, changing hands as low as $45.78 per share. DFUS shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFUS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.61 per share, with $49.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.76.

