Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFAR

In trading on Thursday, shares of the DFAR ETF (Symbol: DFAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.55, changing hands as low as $21.32 per share. DFAR shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.1214 per share, with $25.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.30.

