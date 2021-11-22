Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CWB

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR— Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (Symbol: CWB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.00, changing hands as low as $85.81 per share. SPDR— Bloomberg Convertible Securities shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWB's low point in its 52 week range is $76.02 per share, with $92.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.