Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd (TSX: CU.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.51, changing hands as low as $37.32 per share. Canadian Utilities Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CU's low point in its 52 week range is $33.24 per share, with $41.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.