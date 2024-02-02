Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPRX

In trading on Friday, shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CPRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.76, changing hands as low as $13.61 per share. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPRX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.09 per share, with $18.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.