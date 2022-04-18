Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPA

In trading on Monday, shares of Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.44, changing hands as low as $77.83 per share. Copa Holdings S.A. shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPA's low point in its 52 week range is $64.47 per share, with $97.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.45.

