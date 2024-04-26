Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CNC

In trading on Friday, shares of Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.20, changing hands as low as $71.25 per share. Centene Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.83 per share, with $81.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.27. The CNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

