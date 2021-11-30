Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.12, changing hands as low as $30.59 per share. Commercial Metals Co. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.44 per share, with $36.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.20.

