Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CLM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc New Common (Symbol: CLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.98, changing hands as low as $12.82 per share. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc New Common shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLM's low point in its 52 week range is $10.75 per share, with $14.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.16.

