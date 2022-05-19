Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CDC

In trading on Thursday, shares of the CDC ETF (Symbol: CDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.50, changing hands as low as $68.17 per share. CDC shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDC's low point in its 52 week range is $62.9542 per share, with $74.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.24.

