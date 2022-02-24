Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BXP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.76, changing hands as low as $114.59 per share. Boston Properties Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXP's low point in its 52 week range is $99.10 per share, with $128 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.87. The BXP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.