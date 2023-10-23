Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BKLN

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (Symbol: BKLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.94, changing hands as low as $20.81 per share. Invesco Senior Loan shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKLN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.33 per share, with $21.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.82.

