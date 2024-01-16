Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ATO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.80, changing hands as low as $114.09 per share. Atmos Energy Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATO's low point in its 52 week range is $101 per share, with $125.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.06. The ATO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.