Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ASAN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.78, changing hands as low as $18.61 per share. Asana Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASAN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.32 per share, with $38.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.73.

