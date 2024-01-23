Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZION, PLMR, TOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), where a total volume of 8,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 877,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
Palomar Holdings Inc (Symbol: PLMR) options are showing a volume of 542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of PLMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of PLMR. Below is a chart showing PLMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 5,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZION options, PLMR options, or TOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks
AIP Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding SGMS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.