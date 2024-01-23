Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZION, PLMR, TOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), where a total volume of 8,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 877,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Palomar Holdings Inc (Symbol: PLMR) options are showing a volume of 542 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of PLMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 134,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of PLMR. Below is a chart showing PLMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 5,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 510,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

