Notable Tuesday Option Activity: X, SPOT, FWRD

October 17, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 33,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 11,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 7,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 765,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 2,637 contracts, representing approximately 263,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 474,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for X options, SPOT options, or FWRD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
