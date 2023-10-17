Notable Tuesday Option Activity: X, SPOT, FWRD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total of 33,335 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 11,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 7,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 765,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 2,637 contracts, representing approximately 263,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 474,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

