WYNN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, AFRM, BOWL

December 19, 2023 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 29,685 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 135.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 298,360 contracts, representing approximately 29.8 million underlying shares or approximately 118.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 19,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) saw options trading volume of 10,761 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 112.6% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,500 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

