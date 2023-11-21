Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WMT, CAL, TGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total of 112,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 149.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 11,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) options are showing a volume of 3,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 319,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.9% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,400 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 53,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

