Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WMS, TWLO, SMG

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 46,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) saw options trading volume of 8,308 contracts, representing approximately 830,800 underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,500 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WMS options, TWLO options, or SMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MSEX Average Annual Return
Funds Holding TASK
COLE Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.