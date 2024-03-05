Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WMS, TWLO, SMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), where a total volume of 5,553 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 555,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of WMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of WMS. Below is a chart showing WMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 46,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) saw options trading volume of 8,308 contracts, representing approximately 830,800 underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,500 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

