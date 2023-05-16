News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WIX, AI, AYX

May 16, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX), where a total of 8,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 891,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.8% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 875,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 117,690 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 101.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 13,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 22,798 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 19,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WIX options, AI options, or AYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
