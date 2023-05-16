Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WIX, AI, AYX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX), where a total of 8,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 891,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.8% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 875,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,200 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 117,690 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 101.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 13,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 22,798 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 19,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WIX options, AI options, or AYX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

