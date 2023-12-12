Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WH, HRT, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), where a total volume of 3,931 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 393,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of WH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of WH. Below is a chart showing WH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

HireRight Holdings Corp (Symbol: HRT) saw options trading volume of 1,878 contracts, representing approximately 187,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of HRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of HRT. Below is a chart showing HRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 100,604 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

