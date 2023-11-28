Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WFC, CVNA, JXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 102,449 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 24,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 56,010 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 8,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,900 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) options are showing a volume of 5,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of JXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,700 underlying shares of JXN. Below is a chart showing JXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
