News & Insights

Markets
WDC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDC, AMBA, DIS

October 17, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 16,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,800 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 1,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 59,469 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, AMBA options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Kinder Morgan
 Funds Holding DEO
 AYI Next Dividend Date

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDC
AMBA
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.