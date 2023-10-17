Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDC, AMBA, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 16,354 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,800 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 1,803 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 59,469 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, AMBA options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.