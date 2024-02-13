Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WAB, AMAT, JBLU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), where a total volume of 6,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 657,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 39,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 135,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 18,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WAB options, AMAT options, or JBLU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of FBP
BSL Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding NICE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.