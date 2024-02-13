Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WAB, AMAT, JBLU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), where a total volume of 6,575 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 657,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 39,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,800 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 135,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 18,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

