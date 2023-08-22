Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VMW, SAVA, NEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total of 5,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 549,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 3,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 825,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,600 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 29,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
