Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VMW, COCO, CAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW), where a total of 23,878 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.4% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,200 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Vita Coco Co Inc (Symbol: COCO) options are showing a volume of 6,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.5% of COCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 524,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,000 underlying shares of COCO. Below is a chart showing COCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) saw options trading volume of 3,830 contracts, representing approximately 383,000 underlying shares or approximately 105% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VMW options, COCO options, or CAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

