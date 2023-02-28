Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, MSFT, ROCC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,933 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 393,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 693,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 180,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 20,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ranger Oil Corp (Symbol: ROCC) options are showing a volume of 1,622 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of ROCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares of ROCC. Below is a chart showing ROCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, MSFT options, or ROCC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.