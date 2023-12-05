Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UPST, EVH, BOX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 92,680 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 7,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 732,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH) saw options trading volume of 8,173 contracts, representing approximately 817,300 underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of EVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,100 underlying shares of EVH. Below is a chart showing EVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) options are showing a volume of 11,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,400 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
