Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UEC, MNTK, RVNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC), where a total volume of 49,805 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.9% of UEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 27,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of UEC. Below is a chart showing UEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Montauk Renewables Inc (Symbol: MNTK) saw options trading volume of 1,003 contracts, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares or approximately 56% of MNTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MNTK. Below is a chart showing MNTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) options are showing a volume of 7,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 745,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,500 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UEC options, MNTK options, or RVNC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
