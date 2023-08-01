Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, RCL, MOS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 33,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 15,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 17,028 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

