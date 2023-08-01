Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, RCL, MOS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 33,747 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 15,337 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 17,028 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, RCL options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High Beta Stocks
BOCH market cap history
ETFs Holding KBH
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.