Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, CUTR, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 5,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) options are showing a volume of 3,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 6,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

