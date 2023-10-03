Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, CUTR, HSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 5,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:
Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) options are showing a volume of 3,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 6,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, CUTR options, or HSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Office Supplies Dividend Stocks
BW YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SRV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.