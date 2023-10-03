News & Insights

Markets
TTWO

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, CUTR, HSY

October 03, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 5,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) options are showing a volume of 3,716 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 731,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 6,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 694,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, CUTR options, or HSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Office Supplies Dividend Stocks
 BW YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SRV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTWO
CUTR
HSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.