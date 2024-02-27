News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTWO, ADP, QCOM

February 27, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total volume of 8,692 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 869,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) options are showing a volume of 7,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 795,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 47,621 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 7,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

