Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TTC, SKT, PLAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toro Company (Symbol: TTC), where a total volume of 4,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 436,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 145.5% of TTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of TTC. Below is a chart showing TTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) saw options trading volume of 9,817 contracts, representing approximately 981,700 underlying shares or approximately 128.6% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 763,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,200 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 10,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.5% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,500 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
