Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, IBM, ACN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 145.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 109.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 91,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 49,738 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 128.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 24,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 26,676 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,500 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, IBM options, or ACN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Warner Bros Discovery YTD Return
FLRN YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HLXA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.