Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, IBM, ACN

January 16, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 145.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 109.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 91,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 49,738 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 128.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 24,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 26,676 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,500 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

