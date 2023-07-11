Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TSCO, EWCZ, BBIO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total volume of 5,288 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 528,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
European Wax Center Inc (Symbol: EWCZ) options are showing a volume of 2,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of EWCZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 482,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of EWCZ. Below is a chart showing EWCZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) options are showing a volume of 8,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 874,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,300 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSCO options, EWCZ options, or BBIO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
