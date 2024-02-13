Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TRIP, SMCI, CTAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total of 23,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 117,251 contracts, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,800 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) options are showing a volume of 2,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 278,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.7% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

