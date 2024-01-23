Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TRGP, RC, LQDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP), where a total volume of 7,957 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 795,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of TRGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of TRGP. Below is a chart showing TRGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC) saw options trading volume of 8,161 contracts, representing approximately 816,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of RC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 7,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 709,500 underlying shares of RC. Below is a chart showing RC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 7,570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 757,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,900 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
