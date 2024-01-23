Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TKO, RTX, CPRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TKO Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: TKO), where a total of 20,471 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 216.5% of TKO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 945,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 830,500 underlying shares of TKO. Below is a chart showing TKO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 118,100 contracts, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares or approximately 163.4% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 15,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 10,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.8% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TKO options, RTX options, or CPRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.