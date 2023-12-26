Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGI, ALTR, LSXMK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Triumph Group Inc. (Symbol: TGI), where a total of 5,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 564,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of TGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of TGI. Below is a chart showing TGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR) options are showing a volume of 1,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 159,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ALTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of ALTR. Below is a chart showing ALTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) saw options trading volume of 6,220 contracts, representing approximately 622,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
