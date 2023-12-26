News & Insights

Markets
TGI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TGI, ALTR, LSXMK

December 26, 2023 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Triumph Group Inc. (Symbol: TGI), where a total of 5,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 564,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of TGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,600 underlying shares of TGI. Below is a chart showing TGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Altair Engineering Inc (Symbol: ALTR) options are showing a volume of 1,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 159,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ALTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 381,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of ALTR. Below is a chart showing ALTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) saw options trading volume of 6,220 contracts, representing approximately 622,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGI options, ALTR options, or LSXMK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 LPTH Stock Predictions
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EWSS
 RCL Technical Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGI
ALTR
LSXMK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.