Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STNG, SRPT, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 7,941 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 794,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.3% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 964,945 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,500 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 7,415 contracts, representing approximately 741,500 underlying shares or approximately 78.6% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 76,150 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 5,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,700 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

