Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SQ, EL, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 49,334 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) saw options trading volume of 11,014 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 45,533 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 5,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

