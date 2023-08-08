Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPLK, SMRT, INGR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 7,498 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 749,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

SmartRent.com Inc (Symbol: SMRT) options are showing a volume of 6,072 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of SMRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,600 underlying shares of SMRT. Below is a chart showing SMRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR) options are showing a volume of 1,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of INGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,100 underlying shares of INGR. Below is a chart showing INGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

