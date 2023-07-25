Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPLK, KMB, GTLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 5,273 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 527,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 6,578 contracts, representing approximately 657,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,300 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) options are showing a volume of 1,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 188,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 453,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,800 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, KMB options, or GTLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

