Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPG, DASH, PINS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total of 8,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 846,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.1% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,800 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 16,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 50,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 4,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,400 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

