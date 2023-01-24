Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPB, CMG, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), where a total of 14,203 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 231.9% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 612,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,000 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 5,620 contracts, representing approximately 562,000 underlying shares or approximately 217.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1590 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1590 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 5,511 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 551,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 197.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2420 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPB options, CMG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

