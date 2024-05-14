News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, ENPH, STNE

May 14, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI), where a total of 527,544 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.9% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 49.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 55,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 45,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

And StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 41,341 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 100.5% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,100 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

