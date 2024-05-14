Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SOFI, ENPH, STNE

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 45,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:
And StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 41,341 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 100.5% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,100 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
